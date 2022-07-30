Analysts Set Expectations for Sensata Technologies Holding plc’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ST)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Sensata Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sensata Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $3.80 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Sensata Technologies Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of ST opened at $44.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Sensata Technologies has a 12 month low of $38.31 and a 12 month high of $65.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.61.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensata Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ST. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,615,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,200,158 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $259,108,000 after acquiring an additional 926,093 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 74.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,583,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,501,000 after acquiring an additional 678,142 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 15.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,493,608 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $228,500,000 after acquiring an additional 599,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,016,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Sensata Technologies

In related news, SVP Shannon M. Votava sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $87,858.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,947.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

