Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. Purchases 182 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,777 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management grew its stake in NVIDIA by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 1,945 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 in the last ninety days. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $181.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.08 billion, a PE ratio of 48.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $140.55 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on NVIDIA to $283.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.24.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

