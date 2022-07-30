Truist Financial Corp Has $297,000 Stock Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 428.7% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $29.71 on Friday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $26.81 and a one year high of $35.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.14.

