Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,812 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 118.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 28,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 15,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter.

PID opened at $17.90 on Friday. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $20.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.189 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.

