Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target to $70.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 9.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Best Buy to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Best Buy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.13.

NYSE BBY opened at $76.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.96. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $64.29 and a 1 year high of $141.97. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.47.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.02). Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Best Buy will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $307,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,071,910. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $307,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,071,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.60 per share, with a total value of $19,900,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 20,464,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,938,459.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,011 shares of company stock worth $5,036,334 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at about $251,898,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,081,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Best Buy by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,939,489 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $197,052,000 after buying an additional 526,208 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 24.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,108,275 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $191,643,000 after buying an additional 416,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 58.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 868,739 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $78,126,000 after acquiring an additional 321,332 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

