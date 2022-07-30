Truist Financial Corp Sells 1,259 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,520 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABCB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,438,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,035,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,115,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of ABCB opened at $47.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $38.22 and a twelve month high of $56.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.15.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.11. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 31.45% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

About Ameris Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

