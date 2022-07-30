Truist Financial Corp Has $302,000 Stake in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTM. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Tata Motors by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period.
Tata Motors Stock Up 1.2 %
TTM stock opened at $28.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.11 and a 200-day moving average of $28.75. Tata Motors Limited has a fifty-two week low of $18.48 and a fifty-two week high of $35.38.
About Tata Motors
Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various automotive vehicles. The company offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; intermediate and light commercial vehicles; small, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles; defense vehicles; pickups, wingers, buses, and trucks; and electric vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.
