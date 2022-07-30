Truist Financial Corp Sells 2,955 Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,955 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Ping Identity were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Ping Identity by 229.8% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Ping Identity by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,871 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ping Identity by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 15,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in Ping Identity by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 357,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,179,000 after acquiring an additional 126,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Ping Identity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PING has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Ping Identity from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Ping Identity from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ping Identity from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.87.

Ping Identity Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of PING opened at $17.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.85 and a 52-week high of $30.40. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $84.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.60 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 21.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ping Identity Profile

(Get Rating)

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.