Truist Financial Corp Trims Position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGS. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth about $513,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth about $1,604,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

MSGS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $238.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.25.

NYSE:MSGS opened at $153.78 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $145.41 and a fifty-two week high of $203.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.33.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $337.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.95 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 35.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association NBA and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League NHL. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

