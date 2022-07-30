Truist Financial Corp Sells 497,751 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 99.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,249 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 497,751 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Workiva were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WK. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Workiva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Workiva by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Workiva by 194.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 692 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Workiva by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on WK shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Workiva from $127.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Workiva from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.80.

WK opened at $65.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.95 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.38 and a 200 day moving average of $91.15. Workiva Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $173.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. Workiva had a negative net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 67.49%. The company had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Workiva’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

