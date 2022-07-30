Truist Financial Corp Makes New Investment in FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its stake in FirstCash by 25.9% during the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 44,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 9,223 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in FirstCash by 27.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth $5,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens dropped their price objective on FirstCash from $103.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised FirstCash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $73.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.83. FirstCash Holdings, Inc has a 12-month low of $58.30 and a 12-month high of $97.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $659.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.04 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 6.11%. FirstCash’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

