Truist Financial Corp Decreases Holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. 64.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BGS stock opened at $24.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 0.26. B&G Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $34.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.71.

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $532.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.02 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is currently 195.88%.

BGS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised B&G Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com lowered B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

