Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Incyte were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INCY. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ INCY opened at $77.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.66. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $61.91 and a 52-week high of $84.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $733.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.54 million. Incyte had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $130,015.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,567.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Incyte news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $130,015.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,567.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total transaction of $459,372.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,313 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,045.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Incyte from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Incyte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.55.

About Incyte

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

