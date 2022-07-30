Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Incyte were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INCY. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.
Incyte Trading Down 1.4 %
NASDAQ INCY opened at $77.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.66. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $61.91 and a 52-week high of $84.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $130,015.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,567.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Incyte news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $130,015.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,567.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total transaction of $459,372.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,313 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,045.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Incyte from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Incyte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.55.
About Incyte
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
