Comerica Bank Has $715,000 Stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,491 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTNX. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,214,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 123,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 7,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 51,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 11,223 shares in the last quarter. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $15.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.50. Nutanix, Inc. has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $44.50.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $403.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.90 million. Nutanix’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 4,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $67,167.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,625,814.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tyler Wall sold 4,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $67,167.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,625,814.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $73,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,192,891.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,438. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NTNX shares. William Blair downgraded Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Nutanix from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Nutanix from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Nutanix to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutanix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.45.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

