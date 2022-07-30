Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Has $4.13 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,571 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 1.9% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,631,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Apple Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Apple from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.04.

Shares of AAPL opened at $162.51 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

