Comerica Bank Sells 1,022 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,876 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,110,591 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $349,565,000 after acquiring an additional 146,960 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,960,369 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $166,296,000 after purchasing an additional 52,146 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,236,037 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $105,112,000 after purchasing an additional 87,304 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,018,116 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $86,580,000 after purchasing an additional 13,034 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 765,825 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $65,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,595 shares during the period. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on WYNN shares. UBS Group set a $67.00 price target on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $97.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.88.

Wynn Resorts Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of WYNN opened at $63.48 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $107.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 2.18.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $953.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.41) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

