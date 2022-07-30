Comerica Bank Sells 105 Shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.05% of World Acceptance worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRLD. CWM LLC bought a new position in World Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in World Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in World Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in World Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in World Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

WRLD opened at $110.78 on Friday. World Acceptance Co. has a twelve month low of $98.96 and a twelve month high of $265.75. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.43 and a 200-day moving average of $167.01. The stock has a market cap of $695.78 million, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.56.

World Acceptance ( NASDAQ:WRLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($2.38). World Acceptance had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 9.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that World Acceptance Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WRLD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of World Acceptance from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of World Acceptance from $159.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of World Acceptance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

