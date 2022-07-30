Comerica Bank Reduces Stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of National Beverage by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 976,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,246,000 after buying an additional 10,419 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of National Beverage by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 343,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after buying an additional 5,543 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Beverage by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after buying an additional 4,596 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of National Beverage by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after buying an additional 6,762 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of National Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,732,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $54.18 on Friday. National Beverage Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.10 and a 1 year high of $64.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

National Beverage ( NASDAQ:FIZZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $284.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.70 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 48.76%. On average, equities analysts predict that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total value of $594,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,401,033.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 75.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

