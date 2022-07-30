HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) PT Lowered to $240.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $254.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $192.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $227.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $306.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $235.68.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $212.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.62. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $164.47 and a 12-month high of $279.02. The company has a market capitalization of $62.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. purchased 89,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $211.93 per share, with a total value of $18,882,963.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 478,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,504,933.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. acquired 89,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $211.93 per share, with a total value of $18,882,963.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 478,955 shares in the company, valued at $101,504,933.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 500 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.38, for a total value of $107,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,516.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 67.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

