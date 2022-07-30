FY2022 EPS Estimates for Squarespace, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:SQSP)

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Squarespace in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 26th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now expects that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.34). The consensus estimate for Squarespace’s current full-year earnings is ($0.40) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Squarespace’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $212.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Squarespace Stock Performance

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Squarespace from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Squarespace to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Squarespace from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities cut Squarespace from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.62.

NYSE:SQSP opened at $21.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.35. Squarespace has a 52 week low of $14.43 and a 52 week high of $53.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Squarespace

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace during the first quarter worth about $435,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 97.8% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,324,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,562,000 after buying an additional 1,149,501 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace during the first quarter worth about $399,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 198.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 149,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 99,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Squarespace

In other Squarespace news, major shareholder Ventures Growth I. Parall Index sold 34,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $694,613.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 516,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,350,179.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Squarespace news, major shareholder Ventures Growth I. Parall Index sold 29,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $590,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 551,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,037,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ventures Growth I. Parall Index sold 34,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $694,613.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 516,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,350,179.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,333 shares of company stock worth $1,308,218 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

