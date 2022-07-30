Brokerages Set Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Price Target at $55.42

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.42.

DPSGY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Deutsche Post from €75.00 ($76.53) to €74.00 ($75.51) in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Deutsche Post from €52.70 ($53.78) to €40.00 ($40.82) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Deutsche Post from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Deutsche Post from €71.00 ($72.45) to €60.00 ($61.22) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Deutsche Post Price Performance

OTCMKTS DPSGY opened at $40.03 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $72.04.

Deutsche Post Dividend Announcement

Deutsche Post ( OTCMKTS:DPSGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $25.35 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 6.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that Deutsche Post will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.4316 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Post’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.22%.

About Deutsche Post

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

Featured Stories

