StockNews.com Upgrades Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) to Hold

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on APTV. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Aptiv from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $215.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.42.

Aptiv stock opened at $104.89 on Thursday. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $84.14 and a twelve month high of $180.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.00.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Aptiv had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aptiv will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total transaction of $217,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,302.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $595,584.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,120,431.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total transaction of $217,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,302.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,370 shares of company stock worth $1,547,492. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Aptiv by 137.4% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 1,204.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in Aptiv in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

