Barclays Cuts Croda International (LON:CRDA) Price Target to GBX 8,300

Croda International (LON:CRDA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from GBX 8,700 ($104.82) to GBX 8,300 ($100.00) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 9,000 ($108.43) price objective on shares of Croda International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 6,600 ($79.52) to GBX 6,000 ($72.29) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 8,260 ($99.52).

Get Croda International alerts:

Croda International Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of CRDA stock opened at GBX 7,482 ($90.14) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.00. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,199.13. Croda International has a twelve month low of GBX 5,862 ($70.63) and a twelve month high of £105.05 ($126.57). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6,614 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7,204.97.

Croda International Cuts Dividend

About Croda International

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 47 ($0.57) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.30%.

(Get Rating)

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.