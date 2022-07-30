Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Receives $131.73 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.73.

GH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Guardant Health by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,927,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,929,000 after buying an additional 2,640,910 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Guardant Health by 71.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,081,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,607,000 after buying an additional 2,110,240 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Guardant Health by 8.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,354,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,171,000 after buying an additional 247,486 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,141,000 after purchasing an additional 28,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,238,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,888,000 after purchasing an additional 107,528 shares in the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guardant Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GH opened at $50.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.75. Guardant Health has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $133.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 0.71.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.02. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 107.20% and a negative return on equity of 62.68%. The firm had revenue of $96.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Guardant Health will post -4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

