International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of International Personal Finance (LON:IPF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Shares of LON:IPF opened at GBX 96.20 ($1.16) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 80.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 98.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.56, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.35. International Personal Finance has a one year low of GBX 71.32 ($0.86) and a one year high of GBX 158 ($1.90). The firm has a market cap of £214.07 million and a PE ratio of 534.44.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. International Personal Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.22%.
International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. The company offers home credit products, such as money transfer loans direct to bank account, cash and microbusiness loans, home, medical and life insurances, and repayments services. It also offers digital business services comprising of instalment loans and repayment schedules, credit line products, and mobile wallet payments.
