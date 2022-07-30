International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of International Personal Finance (LON:IPF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

International Personal Finance Stock Performance

Shares of LON:IPF opened at GBX 96.20 ($1.16) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 80.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 98.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.56, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.35. International Personal Finance has a one year low of GBX 71.32 ($0.86) and a one year high of GBX 158 ($1.90). The firm has a market cap of £214.07 million and a PE ratio of 534.44.

Get International Personal Finance alerts:

International Personal Finance Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. International Personal Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

International Personal Finance Company Profile

In other news, insider Gary Thompson purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £25,200 ($30,361.45).

(Get Rating)

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. The company offers home credit products, such as money transfer loans direct to bank account, cash and microbusiness loans, home, medical and life insurances, and repayments services. It also offers digital business services comprising of instalment loans and repayment schedules, credit line products, and mobile wallet payments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Personal Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Personal Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.