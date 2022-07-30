Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Raised to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 345 ($4.16) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 343 ($4.13).

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 330 ($3.98) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 400 ($4.82) to GBX 380 ($4.58) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 325 ($3.92) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 339.83 ($4.09).

Legal & General Group Price Performance

LON LGEN opened at GBX 261 ($3.14) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 249.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 262.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 572.22, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 790.91. Legal & General Group has a 52-week low of GBX 225.49 ($2.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 309.90 ($3.73).

Insider Activity

About Legal & General Group

In other news, insider Henrietta Baldock acquired 921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 242 ($2.92) per share, with a total value of £2,228.82 ($2,685.33). In other Legal & General Group news, insider Laura Wade-Gery acquired 9,952 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 249 ($3.00) per share, with a total value of £24,780.48 ($29,856.00). Also, insider Henrietta Baldock acquired 921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 242 ($2.92) per share, for a total transaction of £2,228.82 ($2,685.33). Insiders have bought a total of 12,605 shares of company stock valued at $3,147,340 over the last 90 days.

(Get Rating)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

