Diageo (LON:DGE) PT Set at GBX 3,000 by Royal Bank of Canada

Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 3,000 ($36.14) target price by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 22.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DGE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Diageo in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,400 ($53.01) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 4,100 ($49.40) price target on Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($56.63) price objective on Diageo in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,350 ($52.41) price objective on Diageo in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,106.67 ($49.48).

LON DGE opened at GBX 3,882 ($46.77) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £88.63 billion and a PE ratio of 2,986.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,615.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,709.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.52. Diageo has a twelve month low of GBX 3,282.50 ($39.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,110 ($49.52).

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,521 ($42.42) per share, with a total value of £8,274.35 ($9,969.10). Insiders have acquired 690 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,790 in the last three months.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

