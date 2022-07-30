R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.33.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RCM. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

R1 RCM Trading Up 1.8 %

RCM stock opened at $25.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. R1 RCM has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $27.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.19, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Trading of R1 RCM

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The healthcare provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $385.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that R1 RCM will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

