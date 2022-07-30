CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Receives $51.75 Average PT from Analysts

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.75.
Several brokerages have recently commented on CRH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CRH from €58.00 ($59.18) to €59.00 ($60.20) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on CRH from €56.00 ($57.14) to €50.00 ($51.02) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on CRH from €56.00 ($57.14) to €46.00 ($46.94) in a report on Monday, June 13th.
CRH Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $38.59 on Monday. CRH has a 52 week low of $33.13 and a 52 week high of $54.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.00 and its 200-day moving average is $41.68.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About CRH
CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CRH (CRH)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.