CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Receives $51.75 Average PT from Analysts

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.75.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CRH from €58.00 ($59.18) to €59.00 ($60.20) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on CRH from €56.00 ($57.14) to €50.00 ($51.02) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on CRH from €56.00 ($57.14) to €46.00 ($46.94) in a report on Monday, June 13th.

Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $38.59 on Monday. CRH has a 52 week low of $33.13 and a 52 week high of $54.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.00 and its 200-day moving average is $41.68.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CRH by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CRH during the 4th quarter worth about $639,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in CRH during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CRH by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of CRH by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 12.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

