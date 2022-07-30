Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Short Interest Update

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a decrease of 65.3% from the June 30th total of 101,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 286,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TELNY shares. HSBC downgraded Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Telenor ASA from 120.00 to 125.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telenor ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.50.
Telenor ASA Price Performance
TELNY opened at $12.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.05 and a 200-day moving average of $14.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.48. Telenor ASA has a 12-month low of $11.63 and a 12-month high of $18.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.
Telenor ASA Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.4647 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Telenor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.23%.
About Telenor ASA
Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.
See Also
