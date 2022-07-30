Reach (LON:RCH) PT Lowered to GBX 93 at Barclays

Reach (LON:RCH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from GBX 107 ($1.29) to GBX 93 ($1.12) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Reach Trading Up 1.7 %

LON RCH opened at GBX 96.65 ($1.16) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 109.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 167.05. Reach has a 52 week low of GBX 80.70 ($0.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 430 ($5.18). The company has a market cap of £304.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 483.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94.

Get Reach alerts:

Reach Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.88 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Reach’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Reach

In other news, insider Jim Mullen bought 80,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.48) per share, for a total transaction of £99,048.21 ($119,335.19).

(Get Rating)

Reach plc operates as a national and regional news publisher in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company has various national and regional brands across print and online, including HullLive, DerbyshireLive, belfastlive, BristoLive, football.london, Devon Live, TeessideLive, edinburghlive, Mylondon, Corkbeo, Dailystar, Mirror, Daily Express, Daily Record, ChronicleLive, OK!, ECHO, LeicestershireLive, Manchester Evening News, and BirminghamLive.

See Also

