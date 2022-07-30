Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Price Target Raised to $94.00

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $87.00 to $94.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a maintains rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.55.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

ADM stock opened at $82.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.81. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1 year low of $58.44 and a 1 year high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $27.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.8% during the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 42.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.8% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.