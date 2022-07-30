Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Issued By National Bank Financial

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.33. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $5.44 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 33.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CNI. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.72.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $126.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.05. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $104.67 and a fifty-two week high of $137.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 294.1% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 187.5% during the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.35%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

