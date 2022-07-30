Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for RPM International Inc. Cut by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:RPM)

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for RPM International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.38. The consensus estimate for RPM International’s current full-year earnings is $4.03 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for RPM International’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.32 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.02). RPM International had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

RPM International Trading Up 1.5 %

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RPM. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of RPM International in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of RPM International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of RPM International from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of RPM International from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RPM International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.75.

Shares of RPM opened at $90.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.25. RPM International has a twelve month low of $74.56 and a twelve month high of $101.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.92.

RPM International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Insider Transactions at RPM International

In other news, CAO Michael J. Laroche sold 1,476 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $123,319.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,163.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael J. Laroche sold 1,476 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $123,319.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,163.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 2,108 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $184,955.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,086 shares in the company, valued at $4,920,985.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. 79.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPM International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.