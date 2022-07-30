Brokers Set Expectations for Ulta Beauty, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $5.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.13. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ulta Beauty’s current full-year earnings is $20.07 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.79 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $6.90 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $5.56 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $22.00 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $7.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $24.25 EPS.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.86. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

ULTA has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James upgraded Ulta Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $393.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $466.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.05.

ULTA stock opened at $388.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $395.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $387.27. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $330.80 and a fifty-two week high of $438.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 265.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,673.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,673.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total transaction of $5,345,858.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,734,267.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $19,411,502 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Featured Articles

