Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Raised by Analyst

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Regions Financial in a research report issued on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.59. The consensus estimate for Regions Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.27 per share.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 32.85% and a return on equity of 14.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Regions Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.71.

Shares of RF opened at $21.18 on Thursday. Regions Financial has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.64.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Regions Financial by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 1,309.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 583,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,723,000 after acquiring an additional 542,242 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 486,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,835,000 after acquiring an additional 62,199 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $689,000. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 95,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 30.63%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

