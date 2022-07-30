Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 243.8% from the June 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Tecogen Stock Performance
OTCMKTS TGEN opened at $1.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average is $1.35. Tecogen has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $33.55 million, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.46.
Tecogen Company Profile
