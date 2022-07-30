Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 243.8% from the June 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Tecogen Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TGEN opened at $1.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average is $1.35. Tecogen has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $33.55 million, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Tecogen alerts:

Tecogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Tecogen Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and maintains industrial and commercial cogeneration systems for residential, commercial, recreational, and industrial use in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Products, Services, and Energy Production. The company offers InVerde e+ and TecoPower, a cogeneration product that supplies electricity and hot water; TECOCHILL air-conditioning and refrigeration chillers; Tecofrost gas engine-driven refrigeration compressors; and water heaters under the Ilios brand name, as well as emissions control technology under the Ultera brand name.

Receive News & Ratings for Tecogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.