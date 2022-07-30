3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Short Interest Down 66.9% in July

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 66.9% from the June 30th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 684,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

3i Group Price Performance

Shares of TGOPY stock opened at $7.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.26. 3i Group has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $10.54.

Get 3i Group alerts:

3i Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.1508 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.

About 3i Group

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.