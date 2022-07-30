Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Rockwell Automation, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Rockwell Automation in a report issued on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.87 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.94. The consensus estimate for Rockwell Automation’s current full-year earnings is $9.15 per share.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.33. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $259.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $293.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $294.00 to $252.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.65.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $255.28 on Friday. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $354.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $208.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after buying an additional 106,641 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,227,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,584,111,000 after buying an additional 261,227 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,892,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,706,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,634 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,846,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,690,607,000 after purchasing an additional 120,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 8.2% during the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,978,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $594,015,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Patricia A. Watson acquired 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $219.58 per share, for a total transaction of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at $343,174. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patricia A. Watson purchased 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

