Baron Oil (LON:BOIL) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.07

Baron Oil Plc (LON:BOIL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.07 ($0.00). Baron Oil shares last traded at GBX 0.08 ($0.00), with a volume of 373,912,346 shares traded.

Baron Oil Trading Up 13.8 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87.

Baron Oil Company Profile

Baron Oil Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves, and other related activities in South America, South East Asia, and the United Kingdom. The company holds 75% interest in Timor-Leste TL-SO-19-16 PSC offshore license located in Southeast Asia.

Featured Stories

