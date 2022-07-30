Finsbury Growth & Income Trust (LON:FGT) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $787.56

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (LON:FGT – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 787.56 ($9.49) and traded as high as GBX 854 ($10.29). Finsbury Growth & Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 847 ($10.20), with a volume of 342,742 shares traded.
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 787.56 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 815.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,728.57.
About Finsbury Growth & Income Trust
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finsbury Growth & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.