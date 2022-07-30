Global Opportunities Trust (LON:GOT) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Global Opportunities Trust plc (LON:GOT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 284 ($3.42). Global Opportunities Trust shares last traded at GBX 284 ($3.42), with a volume of 7,320 shares.

Global Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £82.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,028.57.

Global Opportunities Trust Company Profile

EP Global Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

