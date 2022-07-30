Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $45.46

Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $45.46 and traded as low as $45.36. Linamar shares last traded at $45.70, with a volume of 280 shares trading hands.

LIMAF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on Linamar from C$90.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Linamar from C$83.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.46.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

