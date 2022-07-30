Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $65.07

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$65.07 and traded as high as C$65.34. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce shares last traded at C$64.78, with a volume of 3,154,957 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CM. CSFB set a C$81.00 target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$143.00 to C$91.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$80.00 price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$81.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$118.79.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$65.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$120.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$58.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( TSE:CM Get Rating ) (NYSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported C$1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.78 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 7.6699997 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

In other news, Director Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio bought 1,427 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction on Monday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$70.00 per share, with a total value of C$99,894.28. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$707,380.32.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.