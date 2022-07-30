Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.36

Shares of Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.36 and traded as low as $1.06. Daré Bioscience shares last traded at $1.11, with a volume of 475,354 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Daré Bioscience in a report on Friday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Daré Bioscience from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Daré Bioscience from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Daré Bioscience Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $94.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Daré Bioscience

Daré Bioscience ( NASDAQ:DARE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. On average, analysts forecast that Daré Bioscience, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience during the second quarter worth $127,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Daré Bioscience by 57.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 15,954 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience during the first quarter worth $44,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Daré Bioscience by 10.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 17,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience during the first quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors own 8.19% of the company’s stock.

About Daré Bioscience

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying, developing, and marketing products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. The company's product includes XACIATO, a single-dose vaginal gel prescription product for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older.

