Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.71

Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.71 and traded as low as C$0.45. Baylin Technologies shares last traded at C$0.46, with a volume of 4,715 shares trading hands.

Baylin Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 523.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51.

Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$30.97 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Baylin Technologies Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Baylin Technologies

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF) products, satellite communications products, and supporting services. It offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antennas for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems (DAS), small cell system antennas, and base station antennas (BSA) for original equipment manufacturer, DAS, BSA, and small cell markets.

