Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Rollins in a report released on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Rollins’ current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rollins’ FY2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $590.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.77 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS.

Rollins Price Performance

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ROL. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $38.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 57.57 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Rollins has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $40.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.14 and its 200-day moving average is $33.79.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.70%.

Institutional Trading of Rollins

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 16.8% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 21.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 95,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 16,596 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 69,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 19,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Rollins by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,536,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,627,000 after buying an additional 41,788 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rollins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.