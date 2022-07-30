Short Interest in StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZLSF) Drops By 60.3%

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZLSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a drop of 60.3% from the June 30th total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

StageZero Life Sciences Trading Down 12.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SZLSF opened at $0.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.96. StageZero Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.11.

Get StageZero Life Sciences alerts:

StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:SZLSF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter. StageZero Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 20.01% and a negative return on equity of 305.71%.

StageZero Life Sciences Company Profile

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd., a vertically integrated healthcare company, develops and commercializes proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for the early detection of diseases and personalized health management with a primary focus on cancer-related indications in the United States and Canada. Its proprietary platform technology is Sentinel Principle, which identifies novel biomarkers from whole blood.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for StageZero Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StageZero Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.