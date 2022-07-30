Panther Metals (LON:PALM) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.75

Panther Metals PLC (LON:PALM – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 8.75 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 6.35 ($0.08). Panther Metals shares last traded at GBX 6.35 ($0.08), with a volume of 594,899 shares changing hands.

Panther Metals Stock Down 4.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 8.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.55 million and a P/E ratio of -31.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.86.

About Panther Metals

Panther Metals PLC operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada and Australia. The company holds 100% interest in Obonga Greenstone Belt project; Dotted Lake project; Big Bear Gold project, and Manitou Lakes project located in Ontario, Canada. It also holds interests in Annaburroo and Marrakai gold project areas located in the Northern Territory, Australia.

