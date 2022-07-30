FY2023 EPS Estimates for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Cut by KeyCorp

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Whirlpool in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now anticipates that the company will earn $24.01 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $24.61. The consensus estimate for Whirlpool’s current full-year earnings is $24.29 per share.

WHR has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Cfra lowered Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.00.

WHR stock opened at $172.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.61. Whirlpool has a fifty-two week low of $145.93 and a fifty-two week high of $245.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.73. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Whirlpool during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 96.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

